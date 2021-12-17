Covid outbreak closes operating rooms at Notre-Dame

The Notre-Dame Hospital in downtown Montreal has closed all operating rooms and suspended surgeries after five employees who work in the operating unit contracted COVID-19.
All patients and staff who may have been around the five infected employees are being tested for the virus as well. As of now, there has been no transmission within the hospital. All elective surgeries will be postponed until after the holidays though one surgical room remains available for the time being.
Jean Nicolas Aubé , Media Consultant for the CIUSSS Integrated Health and Social Services Centre of Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montreal said that the hospital will keep one surgery room open for mandatory procedures but said the hospital does not want to ‘take any chances’ with the spread of the virus.
