The Federal Competition Bureau will monitor the fuel market in Canada as gas prices soar across the country.
“I have asked the Competition Bureau to put teams in place to ensure that there is no collusion, that there are no unfair practices,” said Innovations, Science, and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.
Champagne cited that the Federal government expected oil prices to rise as Russia waged war on Ukraine. Gas prices continue to skyrocket – the average price at the pump in Montreal reached $1.94 per litre and surpassed two dollars per litre at some gas stations. According to data from CAA-Quebec, the price at the pump should be $1.85 per litre.
