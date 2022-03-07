Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 2°C. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low -6°C. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.