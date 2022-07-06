Scores of Côte-des-Neiges residents gathered at a community centre to protest the lack of social housing in the area.
Local community groups who put on the event demanded that the government include a minimum of 2,500 social housing units at the re-development of the Blue Bonnets Hippodrome off the Décarie Blvd. and prioritize social housing projects that are already underway in the area.
“It’s essential for the Quebec government to invest in social housing so these projects are carried out,” said Catherine Lussier, a community organizer at the Front d’action populaire en réaménagement urbain (FRAPRU), who attended the protest.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plant promised to turn the old 75-hectare former Blue Bonnets Hippodrome into an ‘eco-neighbourhood’ which would include a total of 7,500 housing units, ahead of her re-election.
Lussier said the government did not keep its promise to provide 15,000 housing units and financed even fewer units over the past four years.
The Table Habitation Sociale and the Corporation de développement communautaire de Côte-des-Neiges (CDC CDN) cites that roughly 2,500 households are on the waiting list for social housing in the area. Many families are desperate to remove themselves from unsanitary living conditions and rent increases – nearly 12 per cent of households spend 80 per cent of their income on housing.
Darby MacDonald, a community organizer for Project Genesis in Côte-des-Neiges said that social housing has been a problem for years and has only gotten worse, adding that the area has been ‘underfunded’ for years.
MacDonald believes the Blue Bonnets Hippodrome project is a ‘beacon of hope’ for low income households in Côte-des-Neiges and those currently waiting for available affordable housing.
