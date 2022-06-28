Comedian Nick Nemeroff passed away suddenly on Monday at age 32, leaving family, friends and fans devastated.
"Truly a devastating loss to the Toronto and Montreal comedy communities, where he developed and perfected his unique performance and delivery style," said his agency, Grand Wave Entertainment. "Nick will be sorely missed, and fondly remembered."
Nemeroff grew up in Montreal, and attended Royal West Academy. He went on to study at Dawson College, Concordia University’s John Molson School of Business and later Toronto Metropolitan University's School of Radio and Television Arts.
Nemeroff performed in comedy shows on CBC and CTV, most recently CTV’s ‘Roast Battle Canada’. He has made appearances on ‘Just For Laughs’ and ‘Conan’ and was also nominated for a Juno Award in 2021 for his album ‘The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life.’
Throughout his comedy career he has lived in Montreal, Toronto, Los Angeles and Australia where he made many friends and amassed a lot of fans, according to his family who referred to him as a ‘hit with crowds’.
"Absolute master of absurdity and deadpan. Absolute gem of a guy," wrote Toronto comedian Sophie Kohn. "I loved sharing a stage with you, friend."
Nemeroff leaves behind his parents, two siblings and four nieces and nephews. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed by Nemeroff’s family or his agency.
The date and time of his funeral is to be announced. His family asks that donations in his memory be made to Planned Parenthood in lieu of flowers.
