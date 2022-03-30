A class-action lawsuit has been filed in Quebec Superior Court alleging that several companies acted together to ‘unduly restrict competition related to production, procurement or sales of beef’ in the province.
The suit claims that companies linked to Cargill, JBS Canada ULC, Tyson Foods and National Beef Packing worked together to increase the prices of beef sold in Quebec since Jan. 1, 2015. The companies control 85 per cent of the Canadian beef market according to the plaintiffs.
“I find this situation exasperating,” said Lawyer Sylvie De Bellefeuille of Belleau,Lapointe. “When we talk about meat, and beef in particular, it’s something many people buy for their basic food needs and when it’s people with low income, they have a hard time buying beef, so it’s something that really frustrates me.”
Cargill Spokesperson April Nelson dismissed the claims, saying they are ‘without foundation’ and said that the company competes with the market. The lawsuit must be approved by a judge before it can proceed as a class action.
