Zero plastic waste policy will hurt economy: MEI

The federal government's zero plastic waste policy will hurt Canada's economy, says a recent study by the Montreal Economic Institute independent think tank.
According to canada.ca, the policy's goal is to eliminate plastic waste by 2030 and that "one element of the approach is the proposal to ban or restrict the use of certain single-use plastics where there is evidence that they are found in the environment, are often not recycled, and have readily available and viable alternatives. This includes single-use plastic check-out bags, cutlery, food service ware made from or containing problematic plastics, ringed carriers, stir sticks, and straws."
Walmart, earlier this year, halted the sale of its plastic bags at their regular cashes and self-checkout stations.
The MEI study says the policy puts Ottawa "in opposition to current and potential innovations that are coming out of the plastics industry."
Gabriel Giguère, public policy analyst at the MEI and author of the study, said the policy will "hurt the Canadian economy and workers and create an uncertain climate for investors, who may choose to put their money elsewhere.
"And it won't exactly help the country improve when it comes to private investment; Canada already has the worst record in the OECD. Plastics is an incredibly strategic industry, and growth projections for the use of plastic in manufacturing and the economy more broadly are very positive. It's an essential material that's necessary to modern society and is likely to continue increasing in use, perhaps even doubling, by 2050."
The study also says that "there is no guarantee that a ban on plastic shopping bags—like grocery bags—will reduce the country's carbon footprint.
"In California, for example, a ban on plastic bags did not have the desired effects, as the 40 million tonnes of plastic bag waste eliminated were offset by a 12 million tonne increase in the use of thicker garbage bags, which emit more greenhouse gases. In Canada, the plastics industry has committed to producing only plastic bags that are fully recyclable and recoverable by 2030. And we can expect further innovations from this industry as well. Modix Plastique, for example, recovers bags and transforms them into hard pellets that are reused to manufacture auto parts or certain kinds of packaging. It's a technology that helps give plastic bags a new life and reduces the environmental impacts of plastic."
Giguère stated that "in order for certain reusable cotton bags to be less harmful than single–use plastic bags to human health and ecosystems and use fewer fossil fuels, these cotton bags must be reused between 100 and 3,657 times, equivalent to two to 70 years of weekly use."
The study also says that single–use plastic "also helps minimize food waste.
"An estimated 11.2 million tonnes of waste could be prevented, enough food to feed every Canadian for almost five months. The government should take this into consideration in the elaboration of its zero plastic waste policy, so as not to ban single-use plastics that are contributing to the reduction of food waste."
The MEI says the federal government, to "contribute to the reduction of plastic waste without penalizing industry stakeholders and Canadian consumers," should consider these solutions:
• "Remove the 'plastic manufactured items' label from Schedule 1 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act and end the ban on the six single–use plastic products currently covered by the federal policy."
• "Stimulate innovation using tax cuts or credits, not subsidies, to encourage the implementation of new or proven technologies and increase recycling rates."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.