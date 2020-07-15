Zero new cases of COVID in some municipalities, boroughs June 30-July 6

Many Montreal municipalities and boroughs saw very few or zero new reported cases of COVID-19 for the week of June 30 to July 6, according to statistics released by Quebec health authorities.
Closed milieus (CHSLDs, prisons, private seniors homes, rehabilitation centres and hospitals) are excluded from these statistics.
The news is especially good for Côte St. Luc, which has a large amount of vulnerable seniors and took measures early to prevent the spread, including declaring a state of emergency in March and limiting social and religious gatherings; and leading the way in requiring the wearing of masks in municipal buildings and stores starting July 1.
The statistics are as follows for June 30 to July 6, compared to June 23 to June 29:
• Zero new cases in CSL, down from less than five. The same statistic applies to Dollard des Ormeaux and L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève.
• There were zero new cases for two weeks in a row in Dorval, Kirkland and Westmount.
• Côte des Neiges-NDG, the most populous borough, saw an increase of new cases in the two-week period from six to 10.
• Lachine saw a small increase of cases from zero to less than five, while LaSalle saw a decrease of eight to less than five.
• Town of Mount Royal saw a 33 percent decrease, but the statistics read as less than five new cases for each of the two weeks.
• Outremont saw a 50 percent decrease, but with statistics also showing less than five new cases for each of the two weeks tabulated.
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro saw what is listed as a 200 percent increase between the listed two weeks, from less than five (likely one or two cases) to six new cases.
• Pointe Claire saw no change between the two weeks, with less than five new cases each.
• St. Laurent, another very populous borough, saw a reduction from 12 to nine new cases.
• Verdun saw a 50 percent reduction, with the amount of new cases less than five in the two weeks.
• Ville-Marie, the downtown borough, saw a large drop in new cases from 26 to five, an 81 percent decrease.
A graphic also shows that new cases fell drastically on the island of Montreal as a whole from peaks in April and May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.