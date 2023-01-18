Zellers is coming back as an 'experience'

Zellers, the long-closed department store that has been trending on social media in recent years due to nostalgia, will be re-opening across Canada, but is not returning the way it used to be.
Instead, they will be sections in The Bay, which owns Zellers. Before the full stores closed, they were in numerous malls, including Place Vertu in St. Laurent (where it changed location within the mall and was remodelled before it closed and became the short-lived Target and is now Sports Experts), the Dorval Shopping Centre and many other locales. No specific date has been given for the openings.
Similarly, Forever 21 closed stores in Canada, but there are Forever 21 sections in Urban Planet.
On Wednesday, Hudson's Bay announced it will open the "Zellers store experience" in 25 Bays and launch "the first-ever Zellers.ca ecommerce site, ultimately bringing Zellers to nearly every community in Canada." The products that will be offered are said to be a "thoughtful selection of design-led products across home decor, toys, baby, apparel and pets."
According to the Hudson's Bay announcement, each section "will be between 8,000 - 10,000 sq ft., depending on location. The Zellers in-store experience and Zellers.ca are planned to launch simultaneously."
The Montreal-area locations will be at the Bays at Galeries d'Anjou in Anjou and Place Rosemère in Rosemère. The other Quebec stores will be in Gatineau, Sherbrooke and Quebec City.
