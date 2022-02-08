You've got (covid) mail

“You recently tested positive for COVID-19.”
It’s a message so many dread seeing in their inbox, sent from somewhere deep within the bowels of Quebec’s colossal IT brain trust wishing you “a speedy recovery” and including links and guidelines to follow, informing your loved ones and how to seek treatment.
Problem is, you got tested six months ago and tested negative. Or you went for an antibody test two months ago. Nevertheless, the emails ask you to fill out a questionnaire and “SELF-ISOLATE AT HOME START STARTING NOW.”
Those are some of the cases relayed to The Suburban over the last week following this reporter’s receipt of a false notice from the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal (CCSMTL) reporting a positive COVID-19 status. This despite a test conducted months ago and resulting negative, confirmed within 30 minutes. Or like a West Island couple who lined up at a busy testing clinic, pre-registered on their phones and left in frustration and fatigue over the long wait, only to receive news days later that one tested positive and the other negative. (Neither stuck around for the swab.)
It's not news to one Santé publique research agent who answered a query last week about such an email to a Snowdon resident despite being tested for antibodies many weeks ago – and her husband (who tested negative) at a private drive-thru site. He told the resident, Herbert, who received the missive, that this “has happened occasionally” likely due to a technical error, adding that some people received “confirmations of vaccine appointments that they never made.” (Simply giving a Medicare number or date of birth allows employees to check a file and confirm results.)
An official communications agent for the CIUSSS, the originator of the emails, agreed there was a mess-up in the system but only insofar as results were delayed by two weeks from the private clinic to the public health agency for dissemination and follow-up.
Danny Raymond told The Suburban that a Santé publique agent would clear up the misunderstanding with the recipient whose email was forwarded by The Suburban. He heard from SP, which clarified that days after confirming they had no report on file, confirmed that yes indeed they do, and that he did in fact test positive for COVID-19, and then as proof, emailed a report of a 40-day-old positive antibody test, same for his wife.
Why do positive antibodies result two months later as a public health email advising one to isolate? The Suburban could not get a clear answer from the CIUSSS or Santé publique other than it was a matter of delays. They did, however, reject any notion or suggestion that the system had been hacked or fraud was at play.
The Suburban received similar notices from several Montrealers in the west end. “I'm not isolating anything” said Herb. “Someone copy and pasted the wrong info on a spreadsheet in a trailer at the (hospital) parking lot and seven months later I'm told to isolate? This would be funny if it wasn't so distressing.” This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.