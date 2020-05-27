Youth chat support

NDG-based Head & Hands has created a youth support service during the COVID outbreak.
The Never Alone — COVID MTL Youth Chatline offers listening and resource referral focused on youth in Montreal.
Never Alone volunteers can provide answers to common questions and refer chatters to local organisations that provide a variety of services ranging from food banks and laundry services to legal information and health clinics.
Chatline volunteers cannot provide medical or other advice but instead share accurate information in a supportive context.
The Chatline is distinguished from services like Info-Santé and 2-1-1 because of the supportive context in which they provide information. Volunteers take a harm reductive, non-directional approach, and can share information about official services as well as unofficial ones (like crowd funds and Facebook groups).
Operating by phone, text, and live chat Monday-Friday, 4 PM-7 PM. If you need support outside these hours, send a message and a volunteer will get back to your when online.
Call 438-799-8315 (English) or
438-700-3352 (French). If you are experiencing a crisis or if someone is in danger, call 911. For more information visit
