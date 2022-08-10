When my LinkedIn profile recently showcased the fact I started writing for The Suburban Newspaper 43 years ago, contacts reacted with great surprise.
Well, I was only 16 years old when the paper invited to write weekly articles about the local Slo Pitch league. It was quite a thrill, i must say, and from that day forward I have always made a point of trying to highlight young readers in my columns and blogs.
The Suburban does indeed appeal to readers of all ages. Over the years, we have gone the extra mile in terms of enhancing our web footprint. We even have a fabulous app now, something young readers I speak to very much appreciate. With one click. we are updating readers on what is going on in our circulation areas.
In June, I was contacted by the dad of a young actress who had just appeared in her first film. “Would you be able to write about this?” he asked. I went one step further, gathering some of her young co-stars and doing a Suburban On Air video. It got great feedback and even better, they all shared it. Just a few weeks ago 23 year old West Island singer Bella Galasso, who just produced her first solo project, reached out for publicity. I have actually been writing about her since she was teen. Again, the coverage resulted in a wonderful response for our teens.
Yes, young readers appreciate community papers like ours because we will be the ones to share their stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.