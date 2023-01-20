Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Periods of light snow. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.