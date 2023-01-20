There is much talk this week about the 87-page traffic and construction study Minimum Blockage by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.
One figure bandied about by most everyone is “94”; that's the percentage of streets blocked at some point in the downtown core last year. But look a little deeper and you'll see more of the story: especially when considering the growing encroachment of private construction sites on public space, enabled by permits that provide valuable revenue for the downtown borough of Ville Marie which grants them.
The report says that 5521 permits to occupy public space in the sector delineated by Guy, Sherbrooke, Saint-Laurent and Notre Dame were granted between April 1 2021 and March 2022, and 94% of arteries were partially or fully blocked at one point. But the study says of the 96 kms of peripheral road network around the core in October 2022, 14% had one lane blocked and 9% had two lanes blocked, and most of those kilometres of blocked roads were due to private construction sites.
In other words, forget the downtown core, you can’t get there from here.
The Chamber is proposing 10 concrete solutions to tackle traffic and construction issues in downtown Montreal and get people back, and there’s a reason one of them is incentive-based pricing on space occupancy permits. As it is, 96.4% of requests for private sites to occupy public space are accepted says the CCMM.
Importantly, two of the recommendations are about attitude, specifically building “a culture of transparency, accountability and citizen participation,” and that staple of all societies that cannot provide adequate service and return on investment to stakeholders, simple “public acceptance of the principle that downtown modernization requires sacrifice.”
What does it all mean? The details are outlined in the 87-page study that highlights both the larger and smaller issues, as well as offers some solutions, large and small, to get things rolling again.
The study touches on many of the scourges of Montreal’s traffic and construction woes, including that Montreal favourite of carrying out more than one type of work on the same block, non-concurrently, creating a never-ending succession of construction sites. The report cited a specific stretch of Saint-Urban between 2014 and 2022, but the phenomenon is not unique and repeats itself, notably on Côte-des-Neiges and Guy, Pine Avenue and Notre Dame.
City practices also favour poor quality: For example, a contractor laying a temporary asphalt sidewalk after emergency winter repairs doesn’t return to redo it because the borough doesn’t want to strain their summer maintenance budget. The report also highlights another local expertise, the “dig and run” contractor for the city who opens a hole in the road and departs, leaving it uncovered and blocked by cones and fencing while awaiting specialized parts or equipment, often enduring quite awhile.
It’s all there: delivery services that don’t respect the rules; high-rise window washing using cranes that block much of a road; and despite most world-scale downtown sectors conducting garbage collection at night or in early morning hours, downtown Montreal gets it done in the middle of the day with garbage blocking sidewalks and trucks slowing traffic.
That 73% of existing traffic cones and signs that actually serve active sites is already overkill due to faulty signage rules, and a number of simple measures promoting that “culture of transparency and accountability” directly target the iconic orange Montreal obelisk: Applying QR codes to traffic cones unique to each site as a permit requirement, will allow Montrealers to scan and learn more about the site and timeline, and report unjustified placement that hampers traffic flow, which can be rapidly responded to by the city's mobility squad.
The study also notes a weak Quebec presence in construction firms on a national scale, which suggests a lack of expertise, efficiency and production capacity, so public contracts tend to be divided into many phases which slows things down even more.
Access the complete report, in French, at https://www.ccmm.ca/en/publications/minimum-blockage-stud-innovative-management-of-public-and-private-construction-sites/
