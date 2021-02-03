With the aim of reducing the spread of COVID-19, the Quebec government announced the extension up to and including February 8, 2021 throughout Quebec — of the closing of non-essential commercial enterprises. Online stores and stores offering delivery or curbside pickup have been given free range to continue operations.The idea is to limit gathering points while continuing to offer items considered non-essential, but considered desired items according to government regulations. It is hoped that some loosening may be seen as Premier Legault has said he is looking at ways to give some “oxygen to retailers.”
But many store owners and shoppers argue that the plan was not entirely thought out. The list of products allowed for sale and those not allowed is causing confusion and many view it as illogical. Within the same section or aisle within superstores and local pharmacies, related items are taped off from purchase. Just to note a few examples, The Suburban saw in visiting stores, parents can buy a child’s winter coat but not children’s gloves. Breastfeeding mothers are unable to purchase breast pumps, but can buy pablum in pharmacies. You can buy shampoo to wash your hair but not hair dryers so you don’t go out with wet hair and get sick. You can buy coffee, but not coffee-makers. At Canadian Tire stores you can buy motor oil but not windshield washer. You can buy both at garages.
With 14.4 % of the Quebec population living in low income households and 750,000 people in Quebec who do not reach the Market Basket Measure (MBM) threshold — many argue that the provincial government is lacking consideration for struggling persons in its management of the crisis. Online shopping is done by credit card only. The Suburban staff visited three stores looking to purchase a “pre-paid credit card” to no avail as the item was deemed non-essential.
Retail stores and personal and beauty care enterprises were ordered to cease operations. The businesses that may stay open are the following:
Grocery stores and other food stores; pharmacies (selling only everyday essentials); hardware stores (only for products required to carry out exterior maintenance, repairs, or construction);service stations; animal food and supply stores; work-related safety and protective equipment stores; florists; farm product stores; medical, orthopedic, and eye care supply stores; specialized janitorial and building product stores; the Société des Alcools du Québec (SAQ); the Société Québécoise du cannabis (SQDC).
Commercial enterprises that sell products, parts, and other materials necessary for transportation and logistics services and vehicle repair or maintenance, including vehicle repair and maintenance centers, but excluding the sale of vehicles, are also allowed to operate. Big-box stores and other sales areas offering customers a wide variety of categories of products, including food, drugstore, and hardware products may only offer the sale of products usually sold in one of the stores mentioned above, which excludes toys, clothing, books, electronic devices, decorative items, cookware, and electric household appliances.
- Convenience stores including tobacco stores that are not exclusively specialized in tobacco sales are also allowed to operate.
