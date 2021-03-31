Yom Hashoah virtual ceremony takes place April 7

The annual Yom Hashoah Holocaust commemoration ceremony, presented by the Montreal Holocaust Museum, takes place virtually again this year on the MHM's Facebook page 6 p.m. Wednesday April 7.
The commemoration is presented in partnership with “Federation CJA, the Sarah and Chaim Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre, the Azrieli Foundation, the Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre, the Jewish Heritage Centre of Western Canada, the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, the Cummings Centre, the Atlantic Jewish Council, the Canadian Sephardi Federation, and Communauté Sépharade Unifiée du Québec.”
“Holocaust survivors invite Montrealers to commemorate Yom Hashoah V’HaG’vurah, Holocaust & Heroism Remembrance Day, to remember the victims of the Shoah, honour the survivors and consider how we can learn from the Holocaust as we look to the future,” says an MHM announcement. “This year’s virtual ceremony will include special survivor testimonies from Gilbert Uzan, Muguette Myers, Lily Toth, Leo Kliot, Pinchas Blitt, and the late Ursula Feist, as well as reflections from their children and grandchildren. The commemoration will also feature traditional readings, messages of hope, and a special musical performance from Alexandre Da Costa, Artistic Director and Conductor of Symphonic Orchestra of Longueuil.”
