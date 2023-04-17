"The question is not why all the Jews did not fight, but how so many of them did." -Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel. This quote was recalled at the annual Montreal Holocaust Museum's annual Yom Hashoah ceremony, the theme of which was stories of Jewish resistance of all sorts against the Nazis. Numerous attendees were on hand at Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem Synagogue in Côte St. Luc Monday April 17, including members of the diplomatic corps from Israel (Consul-General Paul Hirschson), the United States (Interim Consul-General Liz Alarid), Germany (Deputy-C-G Robert Strnadl), Poland (C-G Dariusz Wisniewski), France (C-G Sophie Lagoutte), Belgium (C-G Geert Vansintjan), Hungary (C-G Helga Katalin Pritz), Morocco (C-G Mhamed Ifriquine), Austria (Honourary C-G Marc Bissel) the Netherlands (Honourary C-G Michael Polak) and Portugal (C-G Francisco Cabrita Saraiva); Quebec Environment Minister Benoît Charette, Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry and Anti-Racism Minister Christopher Skeete, as well as D'Arcy McGee MNA Elisabeth Prass and Westmount MNA Jennifer Maccarone; Montreal city councillor Magda Popeanu; Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi, Outremont Mayor Laurent Desbois; and other council members from Côte St. Luc, Hampstead, St. Laurent, Dollard des Ormeaux and Outremont.
"Listening to our parents' stories of survival made us understand that everyday acts of living were, in fact, acts of resistance," said Ruth Najman, co-chair with Doris Steg of the MHM's Yom Hashoah Committee. The Honourable Jacques Saada, president of the MHM's board of directors, reminded attendees that this year's ceremony coincides with the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising.
"Men, women and even children who knew that victory was impossible, who knew that survival was unlikely, still decided to fight back against the unspeakable. Their courage will continue to inspire us for generations to come." Israeli Consul-General Paul Hirschon recalled that his grandfather arranged for his mother and two sisters to escape Europe for South Africa.
"They arrived in Cape Town, but it turned out the documents my grandfather had forged were not good enough. And the only memory my father has of his grandmother and his two aunts is standing as a young teenager on the dock waving goodbye as they were not allowed off the ship, and they sailed back to Europe, never to be heard of again."
Frank Chalk, Emeritus Professor of History and cofounder of the Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies at Concordia University, recalled the many types of resistance by Jews in Nazi-occupied Europe — armed, cultural and religious.
"Today we must fight hard to educate Quebec high school and university students about the history of the Holocaust. This is the work of every generation! We can never rest and assume...that education will simply continue. We have to fight Holocaust deniers and expose their lies and prevent today's genocides as early as possible."
During the ceremony, six memorial candles were lit by Holocaust survivors, a video featuring stories of resistance by survivors was shown, a memorial prayer was led by Rabbi Zolly Claman of Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem and Kaddish was recited by Holocaust survivor Pinchas Blitt. A choir of Jewish Peoples and Peretz Schools Grade 6 students was directed by Amiel Bender.
