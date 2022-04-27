YidLife Crisis receives $25,000 grant to produce CSL history-inspired video

YidLife Crisis has won a $25,000 grant to produce a video and live project inspired by the City of Côte St. Luc's history.
YidLife Crisis is an award-winning Yiddish comedy web series and cultural brand created by Jamie Elman and Eli Batalion.
The video will be called A Closer Luc, and will be screened in collaboration with the city. The grant was given by the Conseil des arts de Montréal and the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, in collaboration with Culture Montréal. The YidLife Crisis project was one of four selected for grants on the island of Montreal.
A CSL statement explains that local artists "were eligible to apply for this grant in part because of the city’s cultural policy, and the city’s agreement to help fund the staging of the project in the community. The video and live project is expected to be presented in Côte St. Luc in summer 2022. It will feature great stories that illustrate the unique character and flavour of Côte St. Luc."
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein congratulated YidLife Crisis. “Their web series and other productions are wonderfully done and add to the culture that the city itself helps promote, through concerts, speakers, community theatre, and more.”
Elman and Batalion stated that “at YidLife Crisis, we’ve taken great pride putting Montréalais culture on display for the world. Now with A Closer Luc, we get to hone in on our ‘home ville’ and reflect on how this small, unique enclave influenced and shaped us and our future work. And after these years of touring around the globe, it’s truly special to return to perform in the very cradle of all of our efforts.”
Councillor Mike Cohen, council liaison with the Côte Saint-Luc Public Library, said that “having worked with Eli and Jamie for many years now since YidLife Crisis came into being, I know how much passion they have for Côte St. Luc. This is a wonderful project which I know everyone will look forward to seeing.”
