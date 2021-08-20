Yellow stars worn by anti-vaxx passport protesters condemned

The Montreal Holocaust Museum condemned some participants at an Aug. 14 anti-vaccine downtown Montreal protest who wore yellow stars that said "sans vaccin."
Yellow Stars of David were worn by Jews as a means of identification during World War II in Nazi-occupied Europe.
"Comparisons between vaccine passports and yellow Stars of David are offensive, inaccurate, and attempt to trivialize the painful history of the Holocaust," the MHM posted on Facebook. "Jews aged six years and over who lived under the Nazi regime were ordered to wear this badge on their clothing as a form of identification. This symbol allowed the Nazis to target, persecute, and murder millions of Jews.
"Notably, the badges facilitated the persecution of Jews by identifying them during mass arrests and later deportations. As a result, the yellow star has become a painful symbol of Jewish discrimination and the Holocaust."
Eta Yudin, vice-president of CIJA Quebec, agreed that the use of the yellow star trivializes the Holocaust and told the media she is happy political leaders are expressing their disapproval.
Those leaders included Anti-Racism Minister Benoît Charette, who told the media he was disgusted by the use of the yellow star, calling it a "direct affront" to Jewish Quebecers.
PQ MNA Pascal Berubé pointed out that he visited the Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem.
"That moment horrified and moved me for life. The demonstrators who wear the yellow star are committing a heinous contempt of the Jewish community here and elsewhere. Let this practice stop. None of that here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.