Workplace safety

Last year 173 workers died in Quebec, with 104,732 occupational injuries recorded in 2020, i.e. 94,750 work accidents (57 deaths) and 9,982 occupational diseases (116 deaths).
The Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) is launching a campaign to sensitize workers and employers to the consequences. “Under the theme Your health and safety matter to many,” the campaign relies on the promotion of a culture of sustainable prevention and on the collaboration of all those concerned in the management of occupational health and safety. In each workplace, risks must be identified, and the necessary preventive measures must be put in place to reduce and control them.
With the new campaign taking place in an economic and social context still influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the approach to raise awareness has been considered accordingly. “Indeed, the concept tends more towards empathy” reads a statement, “and encourages commitment and action in all workplaces.”
The CNESST reminds employers and workers in all sectors of activity of the need to collaborate in order to put in place appropriate measures to prevent work accidents and occupational diseases. “The prevention approach, i.e. identifying, correcting and controlling the risk, is fundamental to ensuring that occupational health and safety is taken care of. It is also important to know whether the preventive measures in the workplace are still in place, appropriate and known to all.”
Under the Act respecting occupational health and safety, employers have the obligation to take the necessary measures to protect the health and ensure the safety and physical and psychological integrity of the worker, who also has obligations in this regard.
Employers must in particular ensure that the work organization, methods and techniques used to accomplish tasks are safe and do not adversely affect the health or safety of the worker; use methods and techniques aimed at identifying, controlling and eliminating risks that could affect worker health and safety; adequately inform workers of risks related to their work and provide them with adequate training, supervision and training so that they have the skills and knowledge required to safely perform the work entrusted to them; provide the worker free of charge with all the means and individual protective equipment chosen by the health and safety committee or, where applicable, the individual or collective means and protective equipment determined by regulation, and ensure that the worker uses these means and equipment.
For their part, workers must actively participate in the identification and elimination of risks of accidents and occupational diseases in the workplace; take necessary measures to protect their health, safety and physical well-being and take care not to endanger those of other people in or near the workplace; become aware of the prevention program for the tasks it must perform, if applicable.
The CNESST continues to offer on-site prevention-inspection interventions, awareness campaigns, seminars, publication of safety tools, information and awareness raising, dissemination of survey reports, etc. For information, visit our website at www.cnesst.gouv.qc.ca
