When it comes to careers, stress levels and mental health, working Canadian women are bearing the brunt of the COVID pandemic at greater levels than men while earning nearly a quarter less than men in total income, according to a new Leger survey for ADP Canada.
Limited options for school and childcare over the last year placed a strain on all working parents it’s clear, but survey data shows that Canadian working mothers were more heavily impacted. Half of them (50%) reported experiencing disproportionately high stress levels due to balancing childcare obligations and work throughout the pandemic, compared to 40 per cent of their male counterparts. Working women also reported a more significant negative impact (45%) on their mental health, compared to 37% of men.
“Leaders should exercise empathy and compassion in the workplace to ensure that their employees – particularly working mothers – are provided with the necessary support mechanisms to allow them to thrive” says ADP legal legal counsel Natalka Haras.
Self-reported results from the online survey of 1,001 working Canadians show that women continue to earn 23% in total income (pre-tax salary and other compensation) than men. Women’s pre-tax salaries remain 21% lower than men’s, while additional variable compensation, such as bonuses, profit-sharing or equity agreements, are where disparity surges, with Canadian working women earning 43% less in additional compensation compared to men in 2020. In 2020, women earned 21% less in salary and 43% less in additional compensation, which makes a 23% gap in total income.
With persistent pay gaps, working women were less likely to report that they believe that gender parity is a priority for their organization (69% vs 78% of men), but survey results also show younger workers (18-34) are most willing to leave an organization (50%) that doesn’t support fair pay practices. Quebec workers are more likely to believe that men and women are paid equally in their organization when it comes to salary than in the rest of the country (79%, versus the national average of 73%).
Canadian working men were significantly more likely to make more than $80,000 in pre-tax salary (37% vs. 20%), while women were more likely to earn between $30,000 and $50,000 (27% vs. 17%).
