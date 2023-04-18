Working towards Zero

One out of three women have been a victim of sexual assault from the age of 15 or older, according to the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (2018). Girls and young women between 15 and 24 are the age group with the largest proportion of sexual assault victims.
The numbers can be daunting but the news, statistics and testimonials share the true picture, says the Women's Y Foundation of Montreal: inequality and violence against females is sadly, alive and well.
At YWCA Montreal, counsellors and intervention workers notice this on a daily basis in the experiences shared by the women they help and who are striving to build a better future, one without inequality or violence reads an announcement. That’s why the Foundation is launching its Objective Zero campaign to financially support YWCA Montreal’s activities directed towards thousands of women who, each year, benefit from one or several of its services.
Unlike other fundraising campaigns where the objective is to reach the highest number possible, the goal is to reach the lowest objective possible, even as low as zero. Zero as in zero violence against women and girls, zero problems for women to access housing, zero sexual relations without consent, zero cyberharassment.
“An objective of zero is ambitious” says Foundation executive director Isabelle Lajeunesse. “One day, your sister, your daughter, your friend, or your colleague might need the YWCA Montreal. For them and all women, girls and gender-diverse persons, we invite you to donate...more than zero.”
Across the multiple services offered by the organization, including housing, employability, legal information, and domestic violence support (among others), the various faces of gender-based violence, inequality and exclusion surface regularly.
“Intimate partner violence, sexual assault, online, street and workplace harassment, employment inequality and difficulties accessing safe and affordable housing are the issues faced daily by the women we help” says YWCA CEO Nadine Raymond. “Gender-based violence and inequality are still present – the numbers paint the true picture. The zero objective of the Foundation’s campaign is more than necessary: it is urgent. We have to accelerate these social changes, as they affect women and thus have repercussions across all of society as a whole.”
For more information about Objective Zero visit https://objectifzero.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.