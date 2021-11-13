The l’Union des municipalités du Québec, and other business groups are calling on the provincial government to take "strong and effective measures to respond to the workforce crisis, which is severely rife in all regions of Quebec."
The other groups are the Conseil du patronat du Québec (CPQ), le Conseil québécois du commerce de détail (CQCD), la Fédération canadienne de l’entreprise indépendante (FCEI), la Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ), and the Manufacturiers et Exportateurs du Québec (MEQ). The appeal was issued ahead of the government's Nov. 25 budget update.
The groups say five measures need to take place:
• "Ensure that the governments of Quebec and Canada quickly agree to reduce the processing times for permanent residence applications to a reasonable level for the benefit of the regions and entrepreneurs of Quebec."
• "Focus on a regionalization strategy for immigration [outside Montreal], in collaboration with regional employers and municipalities, to respond as quickly as possible to needs across Quebec and to properly support businesses in the recruitment and integration of workers and temporary foreign workers."
• "Encourage and accelerate, through a set of targeted measures, the bringing together of people far from the job market, that is to say women, experienced workers, people from the LGBTQ+ community, First Nations, people with disabilities, and others."
• "Accentuate support for training in small and medium-sized enterprises by offering better support and adequate financial assistance, while improving the existing training offer with the aim of accelerating the requalification and upgrading of workers' skills in all regions and in all sectors of activity."
• "Capitalize on new technologies by facilitating technical support and investments in robotization and automation equipment for companies of all sizes."
Karl Blackburn of the Conseil du patronat du Québec said that "unfortunately, the most important step for the government to take is to recognize the workforce crisis itself, which has not been done.
"With nearly 220,000 vacancies, entrepreneurs and regions are up against the wall and the status quo is no longer a solution. If the government sees service disruptions as a great danger to public services, it must show the same sensitivity to employers and employees in the private sector. Let us hope that measures will be included in the minibudget and that they will meet the challenge weighing on the Quebec economy."
Daniel Côté, UMQ president and Mayor of Gaspé, said this is a "question of survival for our regions.
"The mini-budget presented on Nov. 25 is an opportunity to raise the bar and propose innovative solutions, in particular in terms of regionalization of immigration, vocational training and productivity. We cannot afford to rule out any avenue. Quebec municipalities are offering their collaboration to the Quebec government to meet this challenge."
