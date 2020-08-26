Workers can't pick up compost bins over 25 kg: CSL

"It was out on time, placed on the edge of the driveway as usual, and there was nothing in it that wasn't organic. I called the city today, and the answer was— it was probably too heavy.
"I'm sorry, I don't know what to do with that," Yoran added. "Am I supposed to weigh my compost before disposing? Or maybe go out and give them a hand when they come to pick it up? We're going to have last week's compost brewing in the bin, growing maggots. This week's compost is going to the garbage because the compost bin is full."
The city apologized, "and please know that your comments have been forwarded. We also understand your frustration with these issues, and there is an explanation for all of them. Regarding the heavy bin, health and safety regulation state that workers cannot lift bins heavier than 25kg."
