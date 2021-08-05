Work-to-rule at borders

Get ready for long lineups and lengthy relays at border crossings and airports for traffic entering Canada starting tomorrow as nearly 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency employees begin job action across the country.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) served strike notice to the government Tuesday after they say “the Treasury Board and CBSA have been clear they aren’t prepared to address critical workplace issues at CBSA at the bargaining table.”
Sweeping work-to-rule strike activity will take place at all Canadian airports, land borders,
commercial shipping ports, postal facilities and headquarters locations and could have a dramatic impact on Canada’s supply chain and the government’s plans to reopen the border to U.S. travellers next Monday.
“We’ve continued to serve Canadians throughout the pandemic – keeping our borders safe, screening travellers for COVID-19 and clearing vital vaccine shipments,” said CIU president Mark Weber in a statement. “Now it’s time for the government to step up for CBSA employees.”
PSAC and CIU employees have been without a contract for over three years and are seeking better protections against what they call “a toxic workplace culture at CBSA,” and greater parity with other law enforcement agencies across Canada. The union declared an impasse in December and applied for a Public Interest Commission (PIC) hearing, which resulted in recommendations for both parties to reach a deal, including many improvements to the working conditions such as paid firearm practice time and a fitness allowance for officers; new protections for employees in the context of discipline; encouraging negotiations of expanded seniority rights for scheduling and parameters regarding student work at CBSA; and measures to ensure officers aren’t required to work alone, a streamlined grievance procedure, and a negotiated increase in shift premiums.
The two sides will return to the table today but work-to-rule action will begin Friday at 6 a.m. EDT across the country if a new contract isn’t negotiated.
