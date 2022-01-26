Work on Outremont and Berri stations

Major work on two metro stations begins this winter with varying degrees of closures and change to schedules and services.
Outremont station, which was closed on January 10 will remain shuttered until August 19 to continue extensive work.
The station has only one entrance building, and it would have been impossible to demolish and rebuild the entrance building slab and demolish the escalator support beams while continuing to accommodate customers safely. The closure also allows the STM to complete some of the work more quickly, including replacing floor finishes and building a new fare booth.
Trains will continue to run on the Blue Line, but will not stop at Outremont station and a shuttle. Bus line 805 will provide shuttle service between Acadie and Outremont stations with no other stops in between, running every 6 minutes on weekdays, every 7 to 10 minutes on weekends, traffic dependent.
The shuttle can be boarded on Beaumont Avenue in front of the station’s de l'Acadie entrance, and at Outremont station on Van Horne, at the corner of Stuart Avenue. Outremont station is within walking distance of Acadie station, and there is a walkway that passes over the train tracks on the Université de Montréal campus. You can take it from in front of Acadie station to Wiseman Avenue.
The work to increase accessibility will continue until December 2023, when the elevators are slated for commissioning.
Meanwhile, exterior work beginning in March at Berri-UQAM will require closures of certain sections of Berri and de Maisonneuve at various times over the next three years.
During Phase 1 of repairs to refurbish the 56-year-old waterproofing membrane covering the station’s underground roof, the STM will also install elevators connecting to the Yellow line and conduct renovations on facilities and equipment inside the station (refurbishing the fire protection system, private elevator and medical stations, replacing fire alarm control panels, and more.
The station, with 31,269 square metres of surface area, remains open during the work, the Sainte-Catherine street entrance will be closed from September 2022 to April 2023, and the Berri entrance building will also be closed from May to July 2023.
Phase 2 begins in 2024. The STM will hold a virtual public information session on February 3rd to discuss the project.
