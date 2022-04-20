Students at Merton School in Côte Saint-Luc will enjoy safer and more fun playing surfaces this year thanks to paving work completed last summer.
The new schoolyard has improved the student experience says principal Rosana Caplan. “The pavement portion of our schoolyard was completely re-done last summer. This had a significant impact, above all, on safety – we have many, many less students tripping and falling than we did before.” The work, which cost $577,000, was done to improve student safety at the English Montreal School Board school. “In addition, we are now planning to add attractive painted games and paths that will turn this paved section into a physical activity surface for all to use. Before the re-paving, this was an area to avoid” says Caplan. “We are excited about its transformation into a safe physical activity area.”
