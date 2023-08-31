Women’s health hub coming to Montreal

Université de Montréal pharmacy professor Anick Bérard is receiving a $840,000 grant over four years from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) to set up a new women’s health hub.
Part of the Pan-Canadian Women's Health Coalition, the Hub’s goal is to reduce inequalities in reproductive care outcomes through effective translation of information or data into knowledge that pregnant women and healthcare providers can use to provide better education and care, and to improve public policies, particularly for marginalized people.
The CAMCCO-Outreach Hub will leverage and build on national research and training infrastructure platforms that Bérard leads, to bring “knowledge translation and dissemination strategies and activities at the intersection of the two.” While the initiative’s main target is women of childbearing age, including pregnant and lactating women and new parents, it also aims to better inform the general population and perinatal care teams.
There are four objectives explained Bérard. "First, we want to provide valid, reliable and up-to-date bilingual information on the safety of medication use in pregnancy. Second, we aim to raise awareness about the importance of considering the safety of medication use in pregnancy overall and in sub-populations historically excluded from the public discourse. Third, we wish to support informed decision making about maternal and fetal health. And, more generally, we wish to contribute evidence-based knowledge on medication and pregnancy.”
