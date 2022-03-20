A 25-year-old woman was stabbed in the area of Roslyn and De Maisonneuve Blvd. West at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, and is in serious but stable condition.
Westmount public safety officers had witnessed an altercation in the area and called first responders. The SPVM says the woman suffered injuries to her upper body, and was taken to hospital.
Curtis Jonas, 42, has been charged with attempted murder, as well as aggravated assault, assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm, and possession of a schedule I substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
Jonas’s lawyer, Alan Guttman, told CTV News Jonas will undergo a mental health assessment.
