A 39-year-old woman was shot dead in a west end Jean Talon parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.
Claudia Iacono was shot at 4:30 while driving in the lot where her business, Salon Deauville Coiffure Spa, is located.
SPVM officers arrived on the scene and found the victim in her vehicle, which crashed into the building, pronouncing her dead at the scene. Police say a shooter fired multiple shots and fled on foot, and witnesses reported seeing the victim covered in blood.
Iacono is the wife of Anthony Gallo, son of Moreno Gallo, a prominent Montreal organized crime figure who was killed in Mexico in 2013. Police set up a security perimeter and are interviewing witnesses and consulting local surveillance cameras for further clues. The commercial building where the shooting took place during afternoon rush hour is also home to a synagogue/community center, and jewelry wholesaler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.