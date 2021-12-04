Woman shot and injured in Côte St. Luc

A Côte St. Luc resident was struck and injured by a bullet while she sat close to her window 11 p.m. Friday, according to reports.
The 50-year-old woman on Macdonald Avenue told police she had no idea why or if she was targeted.
Media Relations Officer Jean-Raphaël Bergeron told the media police are looking into whether the perpetrator meant to hit the woman, the building or if the incident was an accident.
Police are investigating, including looking at video surveillance. The woman was injured in the lower body and transported to hospital. She is reported to have non-life threatening injuries.
The Suburban doubly confirmed with police if the residence in question was in Côte St. Luc, as homes on Macdonald are in Côte St. Luc, Hampstead and Snowdon. We were told the residence was on the west side of Macdonald between Queen Mary and Snowdon, which is indeed Côte St. Luc.
