An injured woman who was found on the Décarie service road died Saturday night. The woman in her 40s was found on the northbound service road north of Jean Talon around 8 p.m. Saturday after several emergency calls were placed reporting a person lying on the ground. Urgence Santé personnel said she had serious injuries to her upper body and confirmed her death on the scene.
Police are looking into whether she may have been struck by a vehicle. The area is rife with pedestrian traffic and often hectic and aggressive vehicle traffic in the area, but at rush hour. Poor lighting and slick roadways are also a hazard for pedestrians attempting to cross Décarie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.