Montreal police have arrested a 43-year-old-woman in a suspected arson in Snowdon that injured two men, one seriously. The fire broke out at 4970 Queen Mary, a few blocks east of Decarie.
A 33-year-old man suffered severe burns to his body and was found unconscious before being transported to hospital where he is in “critical but stable” condition according to Montreal police.
Another man in his 50s was also taken to hospital for minor injuries and smoke inhalation, but according to police is out of danger.
It took more than 70 firefighters almost 2 hours to extinguish the blaze in the building, which contains some two dozen apartments with shops and restaurants on the lower floors. The upper floors sustained the most serious damage.
