Woman arrested in Snowdon

A person was arrested in Snowdon around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, after an alleged assault at Queen Mary Road near Clanranald.
Police were not available for comment Thursday night, but an alleged victim, with a large bump on the centre of her head, told The Suburban she and others were assaulted at a nearby bank.
The victim, who did not want to be identified or photographed, told The Suburban "it seems [the suspect] was in the bank and she hit somebody, and then another person saw her hit a baby.
"She hit me in the mouth and then took a water bottle and whacked me in the head. That's where the bump comes from. I don't know why this happened. I never saw her before in my life. She seemed like she was not in her right mind."
Before police arrived, The Suburban saw a man on the scene yelling "stay where you are," but the context of that demand was unknown at the time.
More details to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.