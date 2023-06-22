A woman was arrested in Snowdon around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, after an alleged assault on Queen Mary Road near Coolbrook— the arrest took place at Queen Mary near Clanranald.
Police are investigating.
One victim, with a large bump on the centre of her head, told The Suburban she and others were assaulted at a nearby bank.
The victim, who did not want to be identified or photographed, told The Suburban "it seems [the suspect] was in the bank and she hit somebody, and then another person saw her hit a baby.
"She hit me in the mouth and then took a water bottle and whacked me in the head. That's where the bump comes from. I don't know why this happened. I never saw her before in my life. She seemed like she was not in her right mind."
Before police arrived, The Suburban saw a man on the scene yelling "stay where you are," but the context of that demand was unknown at the time.
SPVM spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant confirmed to The Suburban Friday that a 38-year-old woman was arrested June 22 for an assault that took place at around 7:40 p.m. at Queen Mary near Coolbrook. He said the victims were a 52-year-old woman who suffered non-life threatening injuries, and a 47-year-old man who was not injured. There was no mention of a baby being assaulted in the police report.
"The victim was walking alone on Queen Mary and she didn't know the suspect," Brabant explained. "An assault was committed and we don't know the reason. The woman struck the victim in the face — there was no discussion prior to that. After the assault, a 911 call was placed and officers arrived on site. They were able to locate the suspect, who was not far from the scene. Other witnesses pointed to the suspect, so we arrested that woman for assault. She did not say much" at the time of the arrest.
"We transported her to the detention centre and she met with investigators. The accusation of assault will be given to a Crown prosecutor."
