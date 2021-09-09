Winners in: Montreal consultative projects announced

Montréal's participatory budget process has concluded and there are 7 winning projects being implemented around the city. Montreal set aside $10 million last year to carry out projects that contribute to the social and ecological transition and proposed by the public. More than 20,000 people voted this summer on the finalists among 620 initial proposals received last year.
The city and boroughs involved will begin the planning phase and start realizing the winning projects which include:
Creation of 7 protected mini-forests in local parks or on municipal land that is currently under-utilized – in Montréal-North, Outremont, Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie and
Verdun – to enhance the urban canopy and add more than 1,200 m2 of forest in Montreal.
This first place project has a budget of $1.4 million.
The city will add more than 125 water fountains and devices to fill reusable water bottles in busy areas that are currently poorly equipped, offering improved access to drinking water in public areas, and thereby reducing the consumption of disposable water bottles. The $2.7 million project will see new installations in Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, L’Île-Bizard-Saint-Geneviève, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Outremont, Saint-Léonard and Ville-Marie.
The city will increase the supply of universally accessible municipal equipment available for the organization of small events in public areas (examples: removable inclined ramps, on-stage hearing aid systems, slatted flooring for people with reduced mobility, etc.) At a cost of $650,000, providing universally accessible furniture for event organizers will make neighbourhood in all boroughs more inclusive.
The top floor of the Ethel parking lot in Verdun will be transformed to create a public place dedicated to urban agriculture, greening, arts and culture, while providing a spectacular view of the city. Promoting a unified, healthy local urban life, the $755,000 project will reclaim a vacant public area while helping to reduce heat islands.
A 4-season greenhouse along with an outdoor garden, will produce fruits and vegetables locally and pesticide-free, all year long. The project, with a budget of $765,000, will receive student groups and residents and distribute the healthy harvested produce in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood at affordable prices. Contributing to local food autonomy and security it will raise awareness among residents with respect to environmental issues.
An ecological corridor of the greater Sud-Ouest area will feature enhancement of green lanes and the implementation of new tree and shrub plantation islands and pollinating gardens. The $2.7 million project in Lasalle and Sud-Ouest will link the various existing biodiversity clusters and create conditions for the mobility and survival of insects and birds in an urban setting while promoting residents’ access to nature in the city.
Redevelopment of Quai34 dock and greening of mineralized areas along the Saint-Lawrence River in Lachine, will make it a safe, welcoming place that is conducive to socialization and to the practice of a variety of activities such as observation or fishing, while reducing heat islands and enhancing natural elements. The $1 million transformation of a parking dock into a green space that allows for the natural drainage of stormwater will provide a new rest area accessible to the area’s residents and visitors.
