"Willful blindness" on low vaccine priority for disabled

The Quebec government is suffering from “willful blindness” in not prioritizing Covid vaccination for people with developmental disabilities, says the Société québécoise de la déficience intellectuelle, and a group of parents of adults with Down Syndrome who launched a petition to get the government to do so is threatening legal action.
People with Down Syndrome are at a high risk for contracting Covid, being hospitalized for Covid and dying from Covid, according to the Change.org petition by Sarah Lusthaus that as of press time has 20,658 signatures.
Addressed to public health director Horacio Arruda, Health Minister Christian Dubé, delegated Health Minister Lionel Carmant, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam, the petition says “Scientific medical studies published since October 2020 consistently have found that adults with Down Syndrome are at a significantly greater risk of COVID than others: they are five times more likely to be hospitalized and 10 times more likely to die.”
Due to their genetics, their medical age “is many decades older than their chronological age” reads the petition. “In fact, the international Trisomy 21 Research Society reported the risk to those with DS aged 40 is comparable to the general population aged 80,” frustrating advocates watching them relegated to lower priority ranks.
Last month, government officials announced that all people with physical disabilities, intellectual disabilities and autism would be raised in the priority level, but that only applied to people living in care homes, excluding others. The petition calls for prioritizing “all people with intellectual disabilities, regardless of where they live.” Constitutional lawyer Julius Grey has told the media he will submit a demand letter to the government before launching a lawsuit.
The SQDI says “politics has reasons that COVID-19 ignores. Of 10 people dying from covid, six are disabled. What's more, the risk of death among young adults with an intellectual disability is up to 30 times greater than the general population…It's time the health ministry recognize what science has confirmed.”
“Decision-makers must look at the medical conditions targeted by other countries” they say, including Canada, (Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia, Prince Edward Island, the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut,) and place certain groups of disabled persons in a priority rank.
“The absence of doses dedicated to these groups in different regions of Quebec and the temporary withdrawal of the AstraZeneca vaccine for adults under 55 years old has significantly slowed the vaccination process for this clientele,” says the association, telling Premier Francois Legault and Dubé that “demonstrating sensitivity to our cause is no longer enough. The scientific evidence is there.”
