Will there be a Hampstead mayoral debate?

Residents of many municipalities are anxious for debates to take place before the Nov. 7 municipal election, and Hampstead is no exception.Mayoral challenger Jeremy Levi sent The Suburban his e-mail to incumbent William Steinberg proposing a debate between them.
"There is a lot of interest for a Hampstead mayoral debate," Levi wrote. "Do you accept my challenge? If yes, we should begin working through the logistics."
We asked Steinberg for his response. "I told him the residents of Hampstead deserve to see his platform and so far he has not sent one out," the Mayor wrote to The Suburban. "Residents have received my literature and I have an extensive web site, BillSteinberg.ca with even more information. People know where I stand on the issues and they want to hear from him. "I will consider his proposal after I know his positions on the issues."
Levi, on Facebook, did release his position in late July on the redevelopment of apartment buildings on Côte St. Luc road, the hottest issue in the town.
"My position on CSL road has two basic components," he wrote. "Urban planning should follow a top-down approach. Meaning, it should not base a necessity for 10- storey buildings, on a new facility. Any new development should be based solely on the needs for the development alone, without taking into consideration any consequential benefits from it (i.e. civic centre)."
As well, "any proposed development should not affect the enjoyment of property rights by the owners of neighbouring buildings. We should not increase the town's revenues at the expense of homeowners along Queen Mary and Cressy. Imagine, a taller building was being proposed in your backyard, which would eliminate your privacy and sunlight, would you want that? Certainly not. As mayor, I will not only serve the majority, but I will also do what's right to protect the interests' of the minority."
On Oct. 5, Levi wrote on Facebook, regarding beautification: "Flowers are great, but not $1,000,000 great. As Mayor, I will ensure that the town spends every single one of your tax dollars responsibly."
Tara Steinberg, the incumbent's daughter, responded: "Agreed. Too bad $1 million was never spent on flowers, not even close. how can you fix the town's finances if you don't even understand basic budgeting?"
