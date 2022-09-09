Will Snowdon’s Macdonald Park go to the dogs?

Snowdon may be getting a new dog run if a bunch of locals and their four-legged friends get their way. A group rallying for a dog run in Macdonald Park came to CDN-NDG council this week armed with a plan, diagrams, hundreds of signatures and determination.
“We are a good community group, determined and committed to obtaining a dog park in Macdonald Park” said Betty Crisante. “If you go there anytime of the day you will bump into at least 5 to 6 dogs,” she says. “It's amazing how many people have dogs in that area.” Indeed, Macdonald is already known as an unofficial dog park as anyone in the neighbourhood can attest; when the soccer field is not in action it is usually occupied by dogs, on and off leash.
“Twenty years ago, we asked for a dog park there and Mr. (former borough mayor Michael) Appelbaum lived right across the street, and he really didn't want a dog park in front of his house.” The new plan would see a 80- x 25-foot fenced dog run in the park's southwest corner near Clanranald and Isabella, opposite the church, up the slope from the BIXI stand. By setting it up there, it would not impede or displace any of the other useable spaces… “It's a long strip of land and there's a couple of trees but we can work around that and we go by every day and that area is not being used too much. “
“We feel that with the location that has been suggested will not disturb residences, will be of service to seniors who walk their pets, and will socialize not only their pets but the walkers too during these covid-related times.”
While Hampstead’s dog run is just one kilometre from Macdonald, Crisante says it is not an option for most who would have to pay a license fee “and it’s tiny. I want people who are living in Hampstead to come and pay a license in Montreal, and I think that would be a little bit more profitable for our city.” Moreover, she says its cumbersome to walk to the closest of the borough's 4 parks west of Décarie, at Girouard Park, particularly for seniors and especially in winter.
The park is already home to soccer, baseball, cricket, splash pad, hockey, skating, playground, yoga, picnics and more, and Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa said it’s unlikely now because the park is already fill with designated uses. “In the analysis done by our services, there's no space to add a usage, because if you add a dog park , you need to remove something else, for example, something for the kids or the baseball field…” Katahwa told the resident that “When you’re not at the decision-making table you may think things are easier than they look,” and then mandated Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz to find a solution.
Moroz said CDN-NDG is one of the boroughs with the least number of dogs registered compared to the actual canine population on the territory, something he says is partly due to the lack of services rendered for people asked to pay a fee. He encouraged residents to register their dogs so it can be known how many dogs are in the area and what services they need. He pledged to work with the group “to come up with a proposal that the entirety of the council will vote in favor of in the near future” and pledged to do so until a dog run is funded.
