Why was Montreal-North hit so hard?

Montreal-North has been one of Canada’s most severely affected neighbourhoods during the COVID-19 pandemic with 9,201 cases recorded and researchers want to know why.
The federal government’s COVID-19 Immunity Task Force is funding a $767,000 research project to shed light on the reasons why some neighbourhoods appear to be at greater risk for the spread of SARS-CoV-2.
With a population of approximately 85,000, the borough has had the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, almost double that of the entire city’s rate. One of the most densely populated and racially diverse boroughs in the city it is also home to many essential healthcare workers.
“We aim to estimate the true number of people who have had a SARS-CoV-2 infection in Montreal-North using antibody tests and study the risk factors specific to this hard-hit population,” said study lead Dr. Simona Bignami, associate professor in the Department of Demography at Université de Montréal. “We will also study vaccine uptake in the community to better understand and improve vaccination efforts in the neighbourhood.” The area currently has a lower-than-average rate of vaccination compared to other Montreal boroughs and the province of Quebec as a whole.
The RISC research project (Risk and Immunity: Situation of COVID-19 in Montreal North) brings together lead investigators Dr. Jack Jedwab from the Association for Canadian Studies and Dr. Bignami, in partnership with the CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal and community partners in Montreal-North.
Comparing the data collected from Montreal-North residents with those from other Montreal neighbourhoods, they aim to understand how community-level characteristics, in combination with individual characteristics and behaviours may have increased the risk for infection and made it one of the areas with the highest COVID rates in Canada.
“Although we know that social inequalities are at the origin of the high number of SARS-CoV-2 infections among the populations living in some neighborhoods, this project is essential to understand and demonstrate COVID-19’s devastating consequences,” says Maison d’Haïti executive-director Marjorie Villefranche.
The study aims to enrol 4,000 people in Montreal North and 4,000 in other areas of the city. Over the course of a year, researchers will conduct household-based surveys in which individuals 18 years of age and older will be invited to complete two rounds of online questionnaires.
Participants will be able to provide a blood sample if they wish via a finger prick to determine whether they have COVID-19 antibodies indicating past infection or vaccination. By examining antibodies against different parts of the virus, researchers will be able to estimate the extent to which residents have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 – even if they had no – or mild – symptoms. The results will be compared to those of people who have acquired immunity through vaccination.
Montreal residents interested in participating in the study can register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSes9diA2FQSiKzd3VUybGju-yfc9mff9F7VvwhSC-DNTV_OkQ/viewform
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.