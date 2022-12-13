The “Jew Lives Matter” graffiti on the Décarie expressway near Sherbrooke was the work of noted Montreal artists Aperism and Smoke, and their reaction to rapper and cultural icon Kanye West’s recent and ongoing rabid anti-Semitic screeds, which include praise and admiration for Nazism and blaming Jews for much of society’s ills.
One of Montreal’s most prolific street taggers, whose works have graced mass transit and infrastructure in several major cities, said he used to like Kanye’s music but, “He startled me by saying that slavery was a choice which effectively trivialized all of the struggles of the African-American people historically. Now he’s expressing his love for the Nazis and Hitler.This is just sad.”
- “Fk Kanye West” Aperism wrote on Instagram. “We see that Anti-Semitism is being normalized in the mass media and history is repeating itself. Pretty scary.” Later, he wrote, “If you need to better understand the message I’m trying to send, I painted a Star of David punching Kanye in the face. It’s self-explanatory. If you don’t get it or this offends you, go read a book.”
The graffiti surprised many commuters, and regular Décarie users are shown on social media honking their horns in support for the artwork and its message. The post received thousands of likes, as well as many hateful comments deriding Jews, Israel and some suggesting the coverup of Jewish conspiracies. Another “Jew Lives Matter” graffiti was also painted further north on Décarie. Both have have been removed by Transports Quebec. The Suburban called the Ministry for comment but none was received by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.