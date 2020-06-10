Whither aqua parks?

The association of Quebec water parks (RPAQ) is crying double standard after the government announced public outdoor bathing venues will be accessible as of June 8, but water parks are excluded.
The announcement by Minister for Education Isabelle Charest leaves a bitter taste for water park owners who wonder what the difference is between them and public swimming pools, especially since the public swim safety regulations, under the responsibility of Quebec’s Régie du bâtiment make no distinction in the application of rules. “The expertise of water park operators is undeniable,” says Super Aqua Club owner Nadine St-Amant. “I have no other corporate mission than to provide a safe bathing and entertainment site. With the presence of certified lifeguards, the regulations and standards we have developed in the health and safety plan presented to Santé publique, there is no reason why we should be excluded.”
“It’s incomprehensible that we can open the pool at our campsite, but not the pools of the water park that are a few steps from each other” says Sylvain Lauzon, president of the Calypso Valcartier Group. “How can we explain this situation to our customers?”
Time is running out, said RPAQ spokesman Yves Juneau. “We were hopeful with today’s announcement and now we don’t know what to expect this summer. The government must rectify the unfairness of the situation as soon as possible, jobs and the survival of water parks depend on it.”
The RPAQ brings together nine water parks from different regions of Quebec: Aqua Parc H20; Mont Cascades; Parc aquatique Sommet Saint-Sauveur; Parc aquatique Bromont; Parc Safari; Super Aqua Club (2019) inc.; Village Vacances Valcartier; Granby Zoo; Éco-Parc des Etchemins.
