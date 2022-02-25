“Scary.”
That's how Sonny Moroz describes the notion of the city losing the AccèsLogis program.
While there has been no declaration about it, a statement earlier this month from Quebec Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Andrée Laforest announced the creation of the Quebec Affordable housing program (PHAC) with investments of $200 million to start construction of affordable housing this year. It also mentioned that AccèsLogis, a development assistance platform largely considered essential to the Montreal social housing ecosystem, “remains in place to allow the continuation of projects already initiated,” raising questions about the program’s future.
The Snowdon councillor presented a motion at Monday's council asking the Plante administration to send the provincial government the message that Montreal is in full support of maintaining AccèsLogis. The motion passed with a few amendments tacked on, but importantly won support from both sides at city hall so that Quebec City gets the message, including from executive committee vice-chair responsible for housing Benoit Dorais, the motion asking Quebec to complete funding for construction of housing announced under AccèsLogis and that it wants “significant and recurring financing for the construction of new social and community housing projects.”
AccèsLogis provides financial assistance for social and community housing projects submitted by cooperatives, non-profit organizations and the Office municipal d’habitation de Montréal, developed in consultation with technical resource groups to ensure projects are socially and economically viable.
Laforest spoke about accelerating the development of affordable housing and maintaining their affordability over several years using a variety of public and private partnerships. The government says the PHAC is part of the “new housing business model” developed by the Ministry and the Société d'habitation du Québec to increase the supply of affordable and social housing, with better financing tools and less red tape. Asked if the province will pull the plug on AccèsLogis, a ministry spokesperson repeated to The Suburban exactly what was in the release, steering all further queries back to the city.
For their part, the Plante administration responded that “housing is at the heart of the city of Montreal's priorities and actions,” acknowledging that there is a current crisis and that since 1997, AccèsLogis “has enabled the development of thousands of social and community housing units in Montreal... However, the involvement of other levels of government remains essential, since it is by combining efforts that we will achieve this.” “the City of Montréal stressed the need to continue funding this program,” the response continues, adding the city “cannot comment on the province’s intentions” regarding AccesLogis’ future.
The message from city council has impact right now because Quebec’s budget is in pre-consultation mode Moroz told The Suburban. But there is a sense of urgency, because despite some progress in affordable housing, while laudable, it is not the same thing, as social housing is tied to tenant income. “In this hot market, affordable housing (calculated according to market prices) is still far out of reach for many people,” he says, adding “the queue of 23,000 people waiting for social housing in Montreal has not moved in seven years. We need more stock.” With the sorry state of some buildings in Montreal’s hot market tempting some landlords to renovict, “for many Montrealers any move is a downgrade.”
The opposition motion notes Montreal’s already low vacancies, universities returning to in-person learning, rents up nearly 20% between 2015 and 2021, and 37% of Montreal agglomeration tenant households spending at least 30% of income on housing. It garnered support from housing advocates, including the Front d'action populaire en réaménagement urbain (FRAPRU) which tweeted support for Moroz’ motion: “Let us hope the government of @francoislegault will listen to the requests of Montreal and other municipalities this time and that funding will be up in #budget22. The needs are glaring and can no longer wait.”
FRAPRU qualified the PHAQ as a “major shift in government housing assistance without any real consultation” with a move towards privatizing housing assistance. “Even if Minister Laforest said she was not closing the door to maintaining AccèsLogis, the only program specifically devoted to development of social and community housing, the decree published yesterday in the Official Gazette speaks of it in the past tense, using the term ‘predecessor’,” noted FRAPRU spokesperson Véronique Laflamme. “It would be unacceptable for a program that has proven itself over 25 years to adequately meet a variety of needs, to be replaced by one whose clearly stated objective is to support the construction of housing projects by the private sector,” she said. “To pretend that it's all the same is to forget the mission of co-ops, NPOs and housing offices, which is to house people with the most affordable rents while preserving a collective heritage that will endure.”
FRAPRU wants Quebec to be unambiguous and announce the continuation of AccèsLogis and finance a major project of 50,000 social housing units over five years.
