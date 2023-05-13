Remember when we had a one-dollar bill? Wasn't that long ago.
It was 35 years ago that Canadian pockets got a lot noisier. The year was 1987 when Canada introduced a $1 coin, affectionately dubbed the "loonie" owing to its design, spurred by a national competition to capture the essence of Canadian wildlife.
The instantly iconic coin made a splash in the world of currency, replacing the venerable $1 paper note, which had been susceptible to counterfeiting, and helped reduce production costs compared to paper banknotes.
Bearing northern Ontario wildlife artist Robert-Ralph Carmichael's illustration of a common loon gliding across a tranquil lake, with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on the flip side, the loonie at first befuddled many Canadians, angered some, delighted others (particularly tailors) but ultimately became part of Canada’s currency landscape.
Composed of bronze-plated nickel, weighing in at 7 grams with a diameter of 26.5 millimeters, the coin's longevity has also spurred the growth of industries reliant on coin-operated vending machines.
Beyond its economic implications, the loonie has become a Canadian emblem of sorts. With a unique design and cultural significance, despite initial skepticism, the loonie waddled its way into the hearts of Canadians. Loonie even resonated with many francophone Quebecers, who quickly adopted the term loonie for a one-buck coin. “Loonie” in fact became such a popular nickname that the Royal Canadian Mint trademarked it in 2006.
Its successful reception and integration led to expansion of the currency menagerie and inspired the introduction 9 years later of a $2 coin to replace the $2 note, and further solidified the importance of coinage in Canadian currency. Although the coin features a polar bear, it was instantly dubbed as a blend of two and loonie, hence the toonie.
