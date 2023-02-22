Wheels in motion on Benny skatepark

The wheels are in motion and the ball is rolling on a new skatepark and baseball field at Benny Park after Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce council awarded its first project contract.
BC2 Groupe Conseil Inc. won the $372,070 contract for various studies and analyses, to develop concepts and produce plans and specifications on the final selection, as well as supply all work and follow-up services for the skatepark and baseball field redevelopment. The contract is financed entirely by the borough's 10-year capital works program (PDI).
The borough’s estimate of the pre-tax cost of the planning work was $300,000, or 10% of the estimated $3 million construction budget. BC2 Groupe’s bid came in at 9.38% of construction budget.
CDN-NDG consulted with various organizations, users, and neighbourhood residents, to develop a plan for the new location, while considering relationships between children's games, water games, sports centre, baseball field, trail and multi-purpose natural areas used by families. The current skatepark will be demolished, demineralized and redeveloped into a greenspace in an area of the park popular with strollers looking for relaxation and tranquility.
Like many other locals, Jonathan Stein and his son James have been advocating for a new park for years, launching a local petition for a new skatepark and noting how progressive and visionary other cities and boroughs have been with regard to the growing popularity of skate sports and infrastructure. “James and I are very happy with the progress to date” he told The Suburban, adding that James is on the design committee that began meeting last month. “At this point, we are optimistic that a new skatepark will be built within the next two years.”
Work on the baseball field and demolition of the existing skatepark is scheduled to begin in September, once all work contracts have been awarded, with completion set for November 2023. Work on the new skatepark will run from May to November 2024.
