So as you of course already knew, Thursday, September 8 is World Literacy Day. How will you celebrate? Take advantage of new recommendations? Maybe a special at the bookstore, both small local and online behemoths…?
What's on your night table? What are you reading? Magazines? Books? Hardcopy? E-reader? Love it? Hate it? How many pages/chapters do you give a new read? What’s the worst thing you ever found in a library book? What's your fave library? I reached out to a wide swath of politicos for their titles along with some random draws from various contact lists. Some answered, most didn’t.
I’ll start: House on Endless Waters - Emuna Elon; Coronado - Dennis Lehane (on Kobo). Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is currently reading Languages of Truth - Salman Rushdie, and A Fatal Grace - Louise Penny, while Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet is reading Un fois le Québec souverain - Nicolas Marceau. Quebec Conservative leader Eric Duhaime is reading President Reagan–The Role of a Lifetime - Lou Cannon; Base Type Null : Les aventures de Michelangelo - Michel Kelly-Gagnon; Mes carnets de saison: printemps-été - Josée di Stasio.
Quebec Liberal Party chief Dominique Anglade is reading Sans rien ni personne - Marie Laberge; Femme Forêt - Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette; Mémoires d’Hadrien - Marguerite Yourcenar. The Canadian Party of Quebec CAPQ’s Colin Standish: The body keeps the score: Brain, mind and body in the healing of trauma - Bessel van der Kolk; Allowed to grow old: portraits of elderly animals from farm sanctuaries - Isa Leshko; Battle for Hong Kong - Philip Cracknell.
Bloc Montreal’s Balarama Holness: newspapers and magazines (The Economist, La Presse, etc.), but “books for my baby” i.e., Peppa Pig, Little Red Riding Hood.MOutgoing NDG MNA Kathleen Weil: The Vanishing Half - Brit Bennett
Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer: Clivages politiques et inégalités sociales - Amory Gethin, Clara Martinez-Toledano, Thomas Piketty.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante: Said could not respond by press time.
CDN-NDG Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa: Gentriville - Marie Sterlin & Antoine Trussart.
NDG councillor Peter McQueen: The Color of Law - Richard Rothstein
CDN councillor Magda Popeanu: HUMANS: A brief history of how we f___d it all up - Tom Phillips; Le naufrage des civilisations - Amin Maalouf.
Loyola councillor Despina Sourias: Gentriville - Marie Sterlin &Antoine Trussart; Girl Positive - Tatiana Fraser & Caia Hagel; Manikanetish - Naomi Fontaine; Chuang Tzu Basic Writings - Burton Watson trans.
Sandra Clemen, owner Bibliophile: Horse - Geraldine Brooks; Hope is a Woman’s Name - Amal Elsana Alh’Jooj; On Both Sides of the Wall - Vladka Meed; Montreal to Moscow - Terry Mosher.
Cégep student Sari Steiner: The Lazarus Files - Matthew McGough.
Saxophonist, songwriter John Jordan: The Midnight Library - Matt Haig; Michael Chabon’s The Yiddish Policeman’s Union.
Suburban Editor Beryl Wajsman: Pete Hamill’s Downtown; Amor Towles’ A Gentleman in Moscow; John Farrell’s Tip O’Neill and the Democratic Century.
Mathieu Lauzon-Dicső, co-owner Saga Bookstore, program manager Salon du livre de Montréal: The Wolf and the Woodsman - Ava Reid; La Cité oblique - Christian Quesnel & Ariane Gélinas; Les marins ne savent pas nager - Dominique Scali; All the Seas of the World - Guy Gavriel Kay
Chiropractor Dr. Josie Buttice: Fear - Osho
Comic Franco Taddeo: Ghettoside: A true story of Murder in America - Jill Leovy
Anne-Marie Bergeron, teacher: A Room of One’s Own - Virginia Wolfe, Pax - Sara Pennypacker, Daniel Pennac’s Malaussene
Student Sofia Kucher-Gomez: All the bright places - Jennifer Niven
Author and Masters’ student Mariklôde Tardi: Le prince - Machiavelli
Howard Steiner, controller: 1972: The Series That Changed Hockey Forever - Scott Morrison
