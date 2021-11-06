The Westmount-based Branch 14 Royal Montreal Regiment (RMR) Association, a Royal Canadian Legion branch, announced that its second annual volunteer-run “Poppy by Mail” (https://poppybymail.ca/) campaign is taking place.
The branch says the initiative is Internet based, and "allows Canadians to receive Remembrance Day poppies courtesy of Canada Post."
Proceeds from the effort go to the Legion Poppy Fund Branch 14 (RMR Association), "which pledges to mail poppies on the same day that donations are received. Intended for individuals and families, 'Poppy by Mail' is limited to five poppies per donation. Schools and other institutions are asked to visit the Legion’s Dominion Command for alternate fulfillment solutions."
“This is our second Remembrance Day since the Covid-19 pandemic hit,” says Colin Robinson, Veteran and Honorary Colonel, Royal Montreal Regiment (RMR). “Canadians have had to adapt and so have we. We remain committed to remembrance and hope that this initiative will make it slightly easier for anyone immunocompromised, or simply cautious, to receive a poppy. It also protects the health of our older veterans who would otherwise be out distributing poppies in their communities across Canada. Last year’s launch of “Poppy by Mail” was very successful and we expect to distribute an even larger number of poppies this year.”
For more information, visit https://poppybymail.ca/.
