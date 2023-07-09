More labor strife in Westmount, as the city’s white-collar employees have voted in favour of a mandate to trigger pressure tactics that could go as far as an indefinite general strike.
Impatient with negotiations for renewal of their collective agreement, last week the union members voted 88% to grant the Union of Municipal Officials of Montreal (SFMM 429) the mandate. “Since February 20, we have been negotiating relentlessly and, unfortunately, we see that the good financial health of the City of Westmount is not reflected in acceptable offers for its employees” said SFMM vice-president Éliane Scofield-Lamarche. “The status quo is not an option for white collar workers. We will not agree to sign a collective agreement on the cheap.”
Westmount's white collar employment contract expired on December 31, 2022. Issues in dispute include telework supervision, salary increases as well as bonuses. The city of Westmount, says the union, is one of the few cities to offer no bonus for some of its employees working on atypical schedules.
The city’s blue-collar workers have been on strike since June 22, and a tentative agreement was dashed when a majority of members voted last week to reject it. “This strike has already resulted in the cancellation of the traditional events for Fête nationale du Québec and Canada Day, which are enjoyed by many Westmounters of all ages” said Mayor Christina Smith in a statement. “We are neither happy nor proud of this situation. We will do everything we can to limit the impact of the strike on services and activities. Garbage, recycling and compost collections will not be affected.”
“It’s a setback, but we’re not discouraged” added Smith. “We are committed to continuing negotiations in order to achieve a fair, equitable, and responsible agreement. There are obviously still a few stumbling blocks before we reach an agreement that the majority of the blue-collar workers can accept, but our negotiating teams are hard at work, and these points will be addressed as quickly as possible.”
