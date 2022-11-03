The Villa Sainte-Marcelline administration has announced that buyers have been found for the building allowing the school to remain open. The school's fate was in limbo due to the Sainte-Marcelline congregation decision not to renew the school's lease due to lack of funds to pay for urgent building repairs. Parents were caught off guard by that announcement.
But a letter sent to parents on October 27th confirmed that the school will remain open. The school administration posted a Q&A post on the school’s site the next day to further elaborate on the details of the sale. “In October 2022, a Montreal family signed a letter of intent for the acquisition of land and buildings belonging to the Congregation to allow Villa Sainte-Marcelline to emerge from the current financial uncertainty and find a business model that will ensure the sustainability of the only private French-language school in Westmount. We hope that the official deed of sale will be signed within the next 90 days. If necessary, the Congregation will withdraw from the administration and operations of the Villa and its Board of Directors.”
When asked if the new buyers would be able to pay for the necessary repairs, the post answered, “No. The agreement does not provide for such a scenario. The new owners have clearly expressed the fact that the purchase of the land and buildings was intended to secure in the immediate future the maintenance of the teaching vocation of the institution, in respect of its values and the educational project of the Marcellines. However, it is up to the school to raise the necessary funds to ensure its financial sustainability.” The buyers have asked to remain anonymous and will refrain from speaking publicly.
The school will continue to remain active for the current school season and will welcome back students for the 2023-2024 school year.
