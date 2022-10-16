In a turn of optimism, parents and children of Villa Sainte-Marcelline are feeling a bit relieved as the board of directors of the private school have unanimously voted to keep the school open and look for solutions with the Sisters of Sainte Marcelline order. The order is now saying that solutions are being looked into in order to keep the school active for the near future, despite previously saying in their original statement that the school will close due to “the inability to pay or raise the necessary funds to finance the work to be done.”
The future of Westmount’s Villa Sainte-Marcelline was put into question after the Sisters of Sainte-Marcelline congregation sent a notice that it would not renew the school's lease for next year. Citing structural issues with the building and a lack of funds for the necessary repairs, the congregation said it was, “faced with the moral obligation to make the painful decision to send Villa Sainte-Marcelline a notice of non-renewal of their lease.“ The congregation acknowledged the sudden shock and sadness over the announcement. “We're very sensitive to the repercussions of this announcement on the students, their parents, and all the school staff.”
The School’s board of directors was unaware of the impending decision, writing in an open letter to parents that the administration was only made aware of the congregation‘s decision two days prior. “The activities of the Villa Sainte-Marcelline will continue as they normally do, and this in no way calls into question the course of the current school year. We will spare no effort to ensure the well-being and success of our students and their teachers,” said the letter.
The school administration wrote to parents Friday reassuring them that the school will remain open to study while the structural issues are under investigation. Many parents are former alumni themselves and have been working around the clock in order to raise funds and find concrete solutions to pay for the structural repairs. “
The Westmount school was founded in 1959 by The Soeurs de Sainte-Marcelline, which provides students with preschool, elementary and high school educations.
