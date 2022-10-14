The status of Westmount’s Villa Sainte-Marcelline remains in question after the Sisters of Sainte-Marcelline congregation sent a notice that it would not renew the school's lease for next year. Citing structural issues with the building and a lack of funds for the necessary repairs, the congregation says it was, “faced with the moral obligation to make the painful decision to send Villa Sainte-Marcelline a notice of non-renewal of their lease,” according to the official statement. The congregation acknowledged the sudden shock and sadness over the announcement. “We're very sensitive to the repercussions of this announcement on the students, their parents, and all the school staff.”
The School’s board of directors was unaware of the impending decision, writing in an open letter to parents that the administration was only made aware of the congregation‘s decision two days prior. “The activities of the Villa Sainte-Marcelline will continue as they normally do, and this in no way calls into question the course of the current school year. We will spare no effort to ensure the well-being and success of our students and their teachers,” said the letter.
Parents of the approximately 600 female students at the Westmount school are in disbelief after the sudden announcement. Former student Nina Gonzalez Bychkova whose daughter Maya is now a grade 5 student there said, "It came out of nowhere. It really sent a shock wave throughout the Villa Sainte-Marcelline community.“
The Westmount school was founded in 1959 by The Soeurs de Sainte-Marcelline, which provides students with preschool, elementary and high school educations.
