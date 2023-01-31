A Westmount restaurant - Cafe Gentile - in the area of Ste. Catherine Street West and Gladstone Avenue was shot at several times early Tuesday.
Police were alerted through an alarm system at about 3:20 a.m. The popular restaurant is operating normally.
Evidence was found that several projectiles from a gun struck the café. No one was injured and there were no suspects as of Tuesday morning. Officers are checking surveillance video.
There were no witnesses to the shooting.
In Westmount, last Dec. 5, a 38-year-old man was shot at the Atwater Métro station following an altercation involving 10 people. That night, a gunman shot at two front doors on in a residential building on The Boulevard, also in Westmount. No one was injured in the latter case.
